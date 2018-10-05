“Where’s my money, Johnny?!”

———–

Halloween in a monthlong holiday, so I’m going to upload Halloween-themed Ben & Winslow comics throughout October. What better way to get the ball rolling than with a jack-o-lantern? Typically it’s Winslow that gets in trouble with pumpkins, but that doesn’t mean Annie’s immune.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.