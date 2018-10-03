Dear Hailee,

I want to congratulate you on your 10-month-and-counting tenure of living in New York City. Based upon the recent life update posted on Facebook, you have experienced many things in the last 300 days and now consider yourself “a true New Yorker” (Marie, 2018a). These 300 days don’t take into account the time your spent at your parents for both Thanksgiving (Marie, 2017a) and Christmas (Marie, 2017b) or the photos of you on a beach in Cabo (Marie, 2018b). That trip lasted eight days, not including flights (Marie, 2018c)(Marie, 2018d) and included a four hour delayed flight on your return trip (Marie, 2018e).

This eight-day trip to Cabo reappears online every Thursday as you in a different style bikini on a beach, paired with the longing statement “TAKE ME BACK” (Marie, 2018f). Even though you show a need to escape New York on a weekly basis, the other six days of the week prove that you’re extremely happy with your situation (Marie, 2018g) (Marie, 2018h) (Marie, 2018i) (Marie, 2018j) (Marie, 2018k) (Marie, 2018l). Without your updates, I would forget what the subway was (Marie, 2018m)!

Sometimes, I need a pick-me-up in my day-to-day life and I find energy in knowing that Soul Cycle is kicking your ass and your sports bra gym selfies are empowering every women everywhere (Marie, 2018n). Also, your 90-day workout goal is working, and while I didn’t see major results between days 0-30, days 30-60 show vast improvements (Marie, 2018o).

I’m glad you check-in on social media when you’re at famous locations, because I always want to know that you’re safe and that the locations are still open for business (Marie, 2018p).

I am most appreciative of your very specific commute posts, where you describe something about the subways that only people from The City would understand (Marie 2018q). The updates about the ridiculous things you see outside your office building, exact street crossings included, fill me with joy to know you are working right near Times Square (Marie, 2018c), which I also know is one of your childhood dreams (Marie, 2018d).

Remember when the guy with the cat on his head gave you a head nod? I wasn’t there, but I felt your exuberance in the moment after you told us about it and I really felt like I was there. It was that moment that made you realize you were a New Yorker (Marie, 2017e). Or no, it was when you posted about finally getting acknowledgment from your bodega guys (Marie, 2018r). Wait no, it was when you finally got the MetroCard to swipe correctly on the first try (Marie, 2017f). Remember the struggle you had when you first moved to New York? It feels like ages ago. The struggle, as you put it, was “REAL” (Marie 2017g).

Just as a reminder, we met that one time at that party with the costumes on the wall and we talked about RENT and connected on social media during the party so you could tag me in that photo of me going vertical on a bottle of Merlot. I never allowed it on my timeline, you know, in case a job or something goes looking.

Anyway, keep your head up, and go get ‘em!

Fondly,

Chris

————

————

Chris Spies really did once punch a bee to death and has felt bad about it ever since. Now he recycles a lot.