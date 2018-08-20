Who needs two eyes

when the show is dull

and the right people go?

I see an orange disc

with a squiggle that

looks like it belongs

on a motel wall

and a heap of iron

called a sculpture

which must have

been a lot of work.

A video has a crude

concept, poorly executed.

The installations are

so dark and murky

I can’t see what

they are. Do I detect

a grape vine wreath

from a county fair?

Two eyes aren’t

needed or better

than one to write

a review of this

modest show.

I’ll blather on a bit

before resting my eye.

————

Sarah Henry studied with two former U.S. poet laureates at the University of Virginia. She has published internationally in journals and anthologies, including humor magazines. She is retired from a newspaper.