It’s August, and that means Defenestration!

You see this little guy? He’s popped up in the header this month as well. Just trying some new things to spice up the place a little bit. Remember the building we had up there the past several years? Eileen always hated it, so she told me to change it or she’d make my life miserable. Consider the new heading a placeholder. The size restraints of the header, and the placement of the search bar and other assorted buttons, makes this an interesting canvas to work with, and I’ll need to play with it a little more before I get used to it. What I’d like to do is have a new header up every time a new issue goes live, meaning the header will change three times a year.

But enough about that boring crap. We’ve got a new issue! So what do we have for you this month? Fish? Definitely got at least one fish in this issue. A cyclops? Yeah, got one of them, too. Is there the horrifying possibility that one of these pieces is related to teeth? Yeeeeaaaaaah buddy! And also gods and goddesses, werewolves–heck, even Martin Scorsese makes an appearance. Take a look!

I’m nearing the end of my editorial, so you know what that means: A friendly reminder that we’re once again open to short story and poetry submissions. Send your best!

—Andrew Kaye, Editor-in-Chief

Poetry:

Sharon E. Svendsen, Two Poems

Marcia J. Pradzinski, “Ode to a Corkscrew”

Matt Mason, Two Poems

Sarah Henry, “The Cyclops as Art Critic”

Ben Niespodziany, “Dental Imprint”

Short Stories:

Michael Augustine Dondero, “A Short Temper for Tall Tales”

Hayleigh Santra, “Inside the Box”

Laurie Brown-Pressly, “The Goddess’s Resignation”

Brooke Boveri, “Resistentialism”

James Dupree, “Fish Out of Water”

Downloadable Copy:

Defenestration, August 2018