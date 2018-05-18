Fiji Water…?

———–

If you’re into art (and who isn’t?), then you know all about MerMay. Winslow knows all about this very special month as well. He likes to look at beautiful fish ladies as much as the next guy, but he also knows that true art appreciation requires themed beverages.

I’m trying to get back to my comic-making roots with this one. When I first started drawing Ben & Winslow, most of them were only one panel. Single-panel comics require a completely different approach from a strip of two to eight panels, and I feel like I’ve gotten so used to drawing page-length strips that I’ve gotten rusty with the single-panel fare. It’s almost cathartic, drawing just one panel. Feels nice. So expect more like this while I continue to experiment–or at least reacquaint myself with–some shorter stuff.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.