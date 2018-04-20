Pseudonym

It nestled in the crevices

Of my glabella

Embedded like a ruby

In my face of ore

Where my crimson jewel

Sets ablaze your valleys

And melts your tundra,

The flame to your flint,

I am queen of Mars

Like a target pleading

“Me, pick me!”

Eyes become arrows

Striking into

My luscious zit like

A pick-axe,

Or the stilettos

Of showgirls,

The bigger the better.

They wish they owned

These curves baby

Like the cherry on top

Of an ice cream sundae

Keystone to delicate

Architecture of banana slice

And confectionary

Sprinkle, oozing

Overflowing,

Until it clots like cream

Resting atop a bed

Of something sweet

Like the apple that crowned

Newton’s ferocious mane

A universal badge

Of knowledge

Worn like Eagle Scouts

Or Chemists’ coats

Or pharaohs’ ankhs

Like a built-in-bindi

Sturdy as a burlwood table

Harboring wrinkles

And ruddy disposition

Hanging like mountaineers

Off of fickle cliffsides,

Plucky, gutsy, spunky

A nod to my grandmother

Like a pimple

With personality

That builds more

Than breaks me

Out of Order

His name was Budge.

His magnetic allure seduced dozens

Of women and men alike, hungry

For him, catching glances between

Manila folders and endless dial tones

How could any creature be so divine?

Budge never noticed.

He anchored to his place of work,

Industrious, nestled between cubicles

Even as the frosted moon revived

And crickets trilled their sullen symphony

Even when co-workers drove their Toyotas

Home to kiss their children goodnight

And to cook with their spouses,

He dwelled at the office, on the second floor

By the office lounge, whistling, waiting.

I did not have children to cherish

Or a husband to humor either,

So in mutual solitude, I understood him,

Befriended him, perched across him,

Basking in the light of ivory shadows.

I told him my foremost fears and ambitions

He offered me comfort and consolation,

Some cookies, humming his tired tune

Until he sputtered, choked silent.

Because if like me, you insert

A limp dollar bill into his mouth,

Your packet of Oreos will wedge in

the receiver, waiting to fall into dark abyss

Sheltered from the real world, lingering

In cool darkness, clinging

In fear of becoming a part of me.

Refusing to move for two excruciating

Minutes in which I felt Earth’s cogs turn

And crickets’ veins vibrato in the cold

And quaint banter over family dinners

And though I can nosh on sooty biscuits

That will feed my stomach,

They will not nourish my soul.

I will join Budge in his low, haggard hum.

————

First-year student at Emory College of Arts and Sciences, Shreya Pabbaraju enjoys drinking tea, stargazing, and photography in her spare time. Growing up in the wooded suburbs of Duluth, Georgia, a major inspiration for her poetry include scenes in nature.