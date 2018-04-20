I am pretty sure that I am invisible. As far back as I can remember this has been a goal of mine. Just think of the freedom, if you could be invisible for just one day just think of the wonder and freedom and all the things you could do.

Well, maybe today is my day.

I figure today is my day because no one seems to notice that I am totally naked at work. Normally that would be something that would attract attention, right?

I work at one of those corny burger places with fast service and too many calories. Just think of the freedom! Imagine standing here and having a burger while I am fully nude! I guess I can’t just order one though, I will have to take it off someone’s tray.

Only one person seems to be looking my direction, and that is old Obese Carl. He comes in every day and orders too much food and harasses the staff. Leave it to him to be looking at me even though he can’t see me.

I walk really slowly around the dining room, I don’t want to accidentally bump into anyone.

This might be the best day of my life.

So I walk over to some dumb kid who is holding the whole tray for his family. I grab a burger off of the tray and unwrap it.

Oh crap, the little jerk is yelling at me. I guess he can see the burger floating in midair. I wave my hands around and say, “You can’t see me.”

He says, “What are you talking about, I can see you just fine.”

Oh wait, Cindy can see me too, “Dale, Dale what the heck are you doing here, it is supposed to be your day off and why the heck aren’t you wearing any clothes?”

I turn and look at the corner where I left my clothes. Hmm. Maybe this was not the day to be invisible.

Two of the nerds in the place are calling the police, another one has his phone at, I think he is recording me!

I grab my clothes and run out of there as fast as I can. Crap, being naked is fun, but being caught naked isn’t.

Well, I guess I’ll just have to try again tomorrow.

