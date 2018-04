———–

Winslow doesn’t know if he has knuckles. Frankly, I don’t think he has bones in his hands.

“STEAK DINNER” probably has some connotation, judging by Winslow’s early dating habits.



Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.