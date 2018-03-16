———–

I feel no shame in admitting that this happens to me. A lot. I am extremely prone to overthinking how I walk, especially when a stranger is walking behind me. I suddenly get worried about looking like an idiot, and the extra brain cells it takes to worry about this must divert my brain’s attention away from basic motor skills. If you’re ever walking behind me and I suddenly start listing in a particular direction, I have suddenly forgotten how to walk properly. And if you’e ever walking behind me and my footsteps suddenly become more measured, that’s me trying to counteract my ridiculous overthinking.

Anyone else guilty of doing this? Or is it just me and Winslow?

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.