Beyond Laundrodome

———–

This is actually way better than what Winslow used to be doing in the laundry room.

The way I lose socks, you would think this is exactly what’s going on at my house. In fact, when I was working on this my oldest saw it and said, “Are you drawing this because you can never find any socks?” This is a chronic problem around here. It’s ridiculous.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.