Adventures in Dentistry

Ben’s doctor is a spider and her nurse is a cat, so I felt like it was only natural that Winslow’s doctor would be a bird. I mean, that’s natural around here, at least. As natural as a guy whose mouth, on various occasions, has spouted tentacle monsters, peanut butter, and bees. So let’s all say hello to Dr. DeeDee Hess, D.D.S.

My wife saw me working on this and said “Gross,” thinking Winslow was vomiting. I had to explain to her that he wasn’t vomiting, but erupting.

