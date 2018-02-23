I Scream, You Scream, You Keep Screaming

———–

I hope you all like ice cream! BECAUSE I DO!

Ben looks way more disturbed than he should. Let’s face it; cannibalism isn’t the worst thing Winslow’s ever done.

Fun fact: I found an outline for this comic in my drawing folder (and since I draw everything on paper I mean a physical folder). There was no dialogue, and neither Ben nor Winslow had faces. It was just the two of them standing there, with an ice cream cone in Winslow’s hand. I have no idea what my original idea was going to be, but I didn’t want to waste a perfectly good outline…

