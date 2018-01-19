Asleep for Weeks

———–

Welcome back, everyone! Time to get Ben & Winslow back on the schedule!

This week I’ve involved my 9-year-old son, who drew Winslow for this comic. My two oldest kids really enjoy drawing comics of their own, and including them in Ben & Winslow comics is one of the many ways I help encourage their artistic endeavors. Next week my 7-year-old daughter gets in on the fun.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.