Public Opinions

I drew this after getting some rude comments online. It was therapeutic. Sometimes people are jerks online, and all you really want to do it burst into flames and write and angry retort. But because you’re a good person you just pretend to do all that and draw a comic instead.

I’m starting to wind down this year’s run of Ben & Winslow comics, so this is a short one to get us through to next week. Next week will be the last Ben & Winslow comic of 2017, and then I’m going on break for the holidays so I can recharge my cartoon batteries. I drew this one a few weeks ago but really wanted to draw all of those marionette strips, so it got pushed aside.

