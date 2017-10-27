Strung Out

———–

The problem with marionettes is they can only use things that are also marionettes. You don’t want them living with you.

I know some of you liked the marionette version of Winslow because you thought he was more polite than the real thing. Turns out they’re both murderous weirdos. Sorry.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.