Little Lame Balloonman Whistles Far and Wee

One of the benefits of publishing comics every Friday is that I always get to post something whenever a Friday the 13th rolls around. In what has become a Ben & Winslow tradition, these comics tend to be the most violent and destructive, because it just wouldn’t feel like a Friday the 13th without someone getting mutilated. So I hope you enjoyed watching Winslow get his stomach and intestines ripped out through his neck as much as I enjoyed drawing it.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.