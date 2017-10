———–

Halloween is almost here, and what better way to get into the appropriate mood than with a creepy marionette that has mysteriously taken Winslow’s place!

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.