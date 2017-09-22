The Dread Pirate Robots

———–

From Ben & Winslow Studios comes a movie that is not even remotely similar to the beloved 1987 film The Princess Bride, because the words “princess” and “bride” appear nowhere in the title and because this one has a lot more robots. This is a wholly original script that has neither equal nor analog: a romantic fantasy comedy presented as a story told by a grandfather to his sick grandson, which also features robots! You’ll love it.

Finally, I get to post this one! I wanted to do this last year, but when I saw that The Princess Bride would be 30 years old in September 2017, I held off for this very moment. I’ve done a lot of different “movie preview” comics over the years, but this is the first one based on an actual movie rather than a genre.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.