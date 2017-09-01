Save the Date

———–

Some people are not meant to be in romantic relationships. At the top of that list is Winslow. But let’s face it, a lot of us would have this same reaction of someone showed up with a plate of delicious pancakes. I know I would. How do you think I ended up with so many children?

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.