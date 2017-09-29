Pet Peeves

———–

This one will probably make a lot of people angry, because dog people are passionate about dogs. But I want you all to know that despite Winslow’s personal feelings, I–his creator–don’t actually have a problem with dog people and I certainly don’t have a problem with dogs.

(Okay, so the whole pupper and doggo thing? Mildly annoying.)

(And okay, the interrupting a conversation about kids to talk about dogs? That one’s actually pretty annoying. If you only have pets, that’s cool, but take it from someone who has kids: When people are talking about kids and you start talking about your pet like they’re the same thing, that’s kiiiiiiiind of offensive. Because kids aren’t pets. Not even remotely close. I’m telling you this, people who have pets but no children, because I like you and don’t want to to look insensitive.)

(The bumper sticker thing doesn’t bother me at all. I actually think it’s pretty funny, because those stickers are probably the most passive-aggressive things a parent can do to their kid.)

