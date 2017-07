———–

Winslow has a terrible time holding down jobs. Like, really terrible. As a professional ne’er-do-well, Winslow is perpetually unemployed. But that never stops him from trying. I’m sure that makes him a better person.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.