Hey! There’s a new Spider-Man movie out! And a Venom movie on the horizon, which is awesome because Venom is my favorite Marvel villain! And because my 4-year-old pronounces “Venom” as “Benom,” I thought this was appropriate.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.