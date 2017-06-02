———–

I don’t know if I’m dating myself with this particular comic–I know I’ve got a lot of readers out there that are 10+ years younger than I am. But this particular comic is based on a John Carpenter movie from 1988 called They Live! starring Roddy Piper, Keith David, and Meg Foster. The line in the first panel is taken directly from that movie, and it’s pretty famous. Even if you haven’t heard of They Live! you’ve probably heard some variation of that line somewhere. Right?

Anyway, the movie involves a pair of sunglasses that gives the wearer the ability to see the world as it really is–and the world is filled with monstrous aliens masquerading as humans, alien propaganda, and listening devices. The glasses expose them all in glorious black and white! You should probably just stop reading this comic and go watch They Live! instead. It’s a classic.

———–

