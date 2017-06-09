Hyrule’s Warriors

———–

I’ve had a Nintendo Switch for about a month now, and I’ve been playing the new Legend of Zelda game every day since then. It’s a lot of fun–the world is huge and there’s a ton of stuff to explore. Sometimes I dedicate myself to doing a pointless task that has no bearing on the game, but I do it anyway because I think it’s hilarious (like sneaking up on a deer and riding it around like an idiot).

If you’ve played Breath of the Wild, you know that unlike other Legend of Zelda games, where you find weapons and armor and keep it forever, Breath of the Wild‘s equipment eventually wears down and breaks. So don’t get too attached to that woodcutter’s axe, Winslow; it’ll get destroyed eventually! You also have limited space for melee weapons, bows, and shields… but not for the hundreds of others random things Link collects along the way. Link is literally running around Hyrule with pockets filled impossibly with insects, dead lizards, monster parts, bananas, and yes, raw meat. And when I play Breath of the Wild, I’m killing animals all over the place, so Link’s pockets are so soggy with steak and drumsticks that it’s a wonder why he isn’t followed by a constant cloud of flies.

