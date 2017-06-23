Hot, Flammable Women

———–

I looks like some of the courage that Little Winslow injected Winslow with actually lingered in his system a bit longer than everyone thought. Or else Winslow took a smaller dose this time. Whatever the reason, his newfound courage has apparently replaced other important qualities, like common sense and self-preservation. Let’s all just hope there’s a good burn clinic nearby.

Place your bets, folks!

———–

