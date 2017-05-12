Post-Operatic

———–

Do we really want to explore the possibilities of Winslow having children? Little Winslow is the closest thing he has to a son, but I don’t think miniaturized clones really count.

I think I’m just going to spend the rest of this year mutating or mutilating Winslow’s body in as many interesting ways as possible.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.