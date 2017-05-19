Liquid Courage

———–

Sometime I draw a comic because I want to tell a funny joke. And sometimes I draw one because I want to draw giant syringes.

Please do not attempt to do this at home–by which I mean “do not attempt to empty your head with a giant syringe and then refill it with some sort of encouraging elixir,” and not “do not attempt to draw giant syringes,” because drawing giant syringes is super fun. The other not so much. I assume.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.