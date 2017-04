sex with coworkers

is not recommended

sex with wife

is expected

sex with yourself

all depends

We, humans,

have too much

fluids

to know

what to do

with

————

Nathaniel Sverlow is a freelance writer of poetry and prose. He was born in 1983 in San Diego, California and has since spent most of his time hunched over a laptop randomly pressing keys. He currently resides in the Sacramento area with four cats, two roommates, and one incredibly supportive wife.