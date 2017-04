someone will take you, poem

don’t give up

keep fighting the good fight

chin up

oh, damn

you don’t have a chin

you are so far only made of two

stanzas on a page

let’s pretend the first line

is a pompadour haircut

the second your eyeline

the third your chin

keep that line held up

don’t worry about

the anatomy of

the rest of

the lines.

————

JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared in Gargouille and The Other Herald, among other places. He blogs at jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com.