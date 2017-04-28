Beach Body

———–

This is the second time Winslow has been hanging around in someone else’s bathroom when legs are being shaved. I swear I don’t have a weird thing about this sort of thing, but being married for a million years gives you a fascinating look at women’s grooming habits, and I feel like I need to share this information with all the single guys out there who have an unrealistic view of womanhood. Like–shocker–women don’t necessarily shave their legs on a regular basis! During colder months, they might not shave at all because they’re wearing pants all the time!

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.