It’s about time Winslow got back into the genetic engineering game. Maybe this time he’ll finally do some good. Could you imagine the Senate floor overrun with acid-spitting monstrosities?

(I don’t plan on making a bunch of overly politicized comics this year, but part of the reason I endeavored to drawing as many comics in advance as possible was because I knew I would find many, many opportunities for topical humor. This was one such opportunity.)

