Spendthrift

———–

I think it’s really easy for people to fall into bad spending habits. For example, I spend way too much money on tabletop gaming miniatures. I have so many of these things in my house that I’ll never have enough time to paint them all, let alone actually play games with them. I’ve tried to wean myself off this habit by buying board games instead, but now I’m spending way too much money on board games. Such is life.

But at least I can say I don’t spend a ton of money on a particular fandom, or on useless baby gimmicks, or on exotic pets. I also don’t spend a lot of money on enormous portraits of Salma Hayek, which may surprise some of you.

(The picture of Samla Hayek here is from the third season of 30 Rock–an allusion to a strip from last year.)

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.