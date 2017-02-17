Chest of Drawers

———–

Cartoon characters wear the same clothes all the time because cartoonists are lazy and don’t feel like deviating from their drawing routine. I’ve doubled down on this laziness by making my characters’ clothes so integral to who they are that you wouldn’t be able to tell them apart if they suddenly started wearing other things. Do they have one outfit that they dutifully wash every night and change into the next morning? Do they have closets filled with identical clothes? Or is the truth something far more simpler, like Winslow being made almost entirely of furniture?

(I also realize that this whole cholesterol joke takes on a completely different meaning when you read it right after last week’s strip. That wasn’t intentional but I like how twisted it is.)

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.